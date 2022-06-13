The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The day I told my kids: Dad's got the fight of his life on his hands

By Rob Smith
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prior to being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Rob Smith rarely talked to his team or company about men's health. That's all changed. Picture: Supplied

"You've got a year, maybe 18 months to live."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.