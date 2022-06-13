This employment services model looks strangely familiar

After nine years of Liberal "leadership", it is easy to forget Labor's welfare policy is rarely dissimilar to that of its Coalition counterpart. Let's not forget that the Northern Territory National Emergency Response Act 2007 (NTER) that saw the suspension of the Anti-Discrimination Act to facilitate measures targeting Aboriginal people may have begun under Howard, but it was rolled out under Rudd - our "Sorry" PM. This legislation was amended five times in successive Rudd and Gillard governments before being replaced with the Stronger Futures in the Northern Territory Act 2012 under Gillard, but many of the NTER measures (such as the Basics Card) remained under the new legislation.