The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

This employment services model looks strangely familiar

By Zoë Wundenberg
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a significant rebrand, but something is telling me not much has really changed at all. Picture: Shutterstock

The new employment services model, Workforce Australia, has made headlines this month ahead of its rollout in July. It is touted as being the biggest system overhaul since the privatisation of employment services in place of the Commonwealth Employment Service in 1998 (and we all know how well that has turned out).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.