In this vibrant and generous celebration of food, friendship and conviviality, photographer Aline Princet and Anto Cocagne, a young chef from Gabon, invite musicians, writers, artists and creatives from all over Africa, south of the Sahara, to share their recipes and bring the spotlight to focus on the rich diversity of African food. The 80 authentic recipes showcased in Saka Saka: Adventures in African cooking, south of the Sahara include the best dishes from Gabon, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo and Ethiopia, and with each recipe comes information on its origins, its key ingredients and tips and advice for the home cook on how to cook them to perfection.