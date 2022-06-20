The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kitchen Garden: There's plenty growing at Ainslie's Goodwin Village

By Susan Parsons
June 20 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goodwin Retirement Village community gardeners, John Landos, Gillian Helyar and Felicity Siro. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

When we asked if any locals were growing ginger, the first response came from John Robertson of Ainslie (Kitchen Garden, June 7). The second came from John Landos, of Ainslie; he and his wife Jacquelyn live in a villa at Goodwin Village. He invited me to visit the village and arranged for me to meet Gillian Helyar, who is the organiser of one of two residents' vegetable gardens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.