A glasshouse in the garden has tools for general use, a carefully kept rainfall chart from the rain gauge and an open bag of sugar cane mulch in a compost tumbler. Seedlings are raised here and John starts tomato season in mid August by sowing Tiny Tims as, due to their small surface area they ripen quickest. He plants saved seeds of Kotlas, a mid-sized tomato from Eden Seeds. For the late season he sows Grosse Lisse from saved seed. The plants are protected overnight in his garage or are taken on the couple's regular trips to Tuross where it is a few degrees warmer and with no frost.