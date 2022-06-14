Queanbeyan locals have said they experienced a blackout on Tuesday night, as Australians brace for possible power outages throughout the country.
Across Canberra's border, residents said they had no power for about an hour from 11pm Tuesday, though Essential Energy is yet to confirm any official power outages.
It comes amid reports that electricity supply on Australia's east coast is under major pressure.
Coal-fired power station outages, high demand due to a cold snap and problems in global and domestic gas markets have fed fears of blackouts in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Major power consumers across the ACT have been alerted by EvoEnergy that there are no reserves forecast for Wednesday night.
These include institutions like universities, government departments and data centres.
However, ACT residents and businesses have not been advised to reduce their electricity use.
EvoEnergy has said if the Australian Energy Market Operator "request our help to reduce electricity demand in the ACT, we will let you know."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
