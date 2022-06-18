The Canberra Times
Development application lodged for Gold Creek Homestead aged care site

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Gold Creek Homestead. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Lendlease has lodged its development application for a residential aged care facility and retirement village at the historic site of the Gold Creek Homestead, with plans to begin construction later this year.

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

