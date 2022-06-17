The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Links House Hotel in Bowral, Southern Highlands listed for sale with a price guide of more than $6 million

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 17 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Links House hotel in Bowral is attracting local and international buyer interest. Picture: CBRE

Bowral's Links House, a popular location for weddings and events, has hit the market with a price guide upwards of $6 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.