Bowral's Links House, a popular location for weddings and events, has hit the market with a price guide upwards of $6 million.
Built in 1928, the boutique hotel features 17 guest rooms, conference and event spaces, a guest lounge and restaurant.
CoreLogic records indicate it last changed hands in 2018 for $2.6 million.
Surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes, the hotel spans a large, 5321-square-metre parcel of land in the NSW Southern Highlands and benefits from its location almost halfway between Canberra and Sydney.
The property is selling under an expression of interest campaign, with price expectations around $6 million to $6.5 million-plus.
The current owner, Joey Pfahl, has operated the business since purchasing it in 2018 from Grant Broadcasters Pty Ltd for $2.6 million.
CBRE Hotels has been appointed to sell the freehold going concern interest.
Hayley Manvell, associate director of capital markets Australia at CBRE, said the property has received a range of buyer interest since being listed for sale.
"In terms of interest we've had a number of owner operators, high-net-worth individuals, local investors ... we've had not only local but also national and also some international interest," she said.
"It's a really massive parcel of land in what is an absolute trophy location of Bowral."
Ms Manvell said assets located in "drive market" locations have performed well in the past two years.
"Any asset that is in a drive market location - so if you're within an hour-and-a-half from any major feeder market like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra - those assets have been performing their heads off," she said.
"So really, really strong performance based on the drive market."
The property also has redevelopment potential, subject to approvals, however the building's facade is required to be retained.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
