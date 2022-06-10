The Canberra Times
Mario Sanfrancesco ranked in top 100 real estate agents in Australia

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:18am, first published 2:00am
Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka has been named among Australia's best real estate agents. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Following a blockbuster year of sales and fresh from sharing a speaker billing with Matthew McConaughey, Canberra's newly crowned real estate A-lister predicts the rest of 2022 will be a far more sedate affair.

