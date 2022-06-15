The Canberra Times
Mask mandate lifted at Canberra Airport terminal from Friday midnight

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:02am, first published 5:05am
Mask-wearing will not be compulsory in the terminal of Canberra Airport from midnight on Friday.

