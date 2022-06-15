While one Canberra Raiders half was saying his goodbyes, another was re-signing for next year.
As revealed in The Canberra Times, Sam Williams has ended his third stint with the Green Machine as he weighs up where to next in his career.
It comes as Matt Frawley has signed a one-year extension with the Raiders, while young prop Ata Mariota has also signed a two-year deal to bring him into the top 30.
They'll also meet with hooker Zac Woolford next week as they look to keep him at the club where his father Simon also forged a career.
Frawley has shown what he is capable of this season, especially when he was filling in on the left edge in Jack Wighton's absence.
He guided the Green Machine to victory over his other former club Canterbury, showing a deft kicking game in the process.
The 27-year-old was one of the players Williams didn't want to stand in the way of when making his decision to end his time in lime green.
Another was young halfback Brad Schneider, who also showed he's an NRL player of the future during Jamal Fogarty's injury absence due to a knee problem.
Williams said it would be selfish of himself if he was to see out the rest of his contract, which runs out at the end of the year, and potentially stop a younger player from getting the chance to come through.
"Brad Schneider's had his opportunities at the start of this year and Matty Frawley's done a brilliant job as well whenever he's been called upon," he said.
"With both Jack and Fog, they're still young enough to lead this side for several years to come.
"We're in a really good position as a club, especially in the halves, me leaving and opening up a spot in the top squad for a younger person or someone outside the squad in a position we might need a bit more depth if that's what that allows then I think it's the right move."
Instead, he'll weigh up his options and decide where to next.
That could be a return to the English Super League, where he's had two stints - the first at Catalans in 2014 and the second with Wakefield Trinity in 2017.
There's already been interest in the halfback this year, but he wanted to remain in Canberra as his father Mark battled cancer.
Sadly, that long fight ended in April.
It could also be a chance to give something back to the game and keep playing in the bush somewhere.
There'll be plenty of Canberra Raiders Cup sides jumping at the chance to sign him for the rest of the season and beyond. Not to mention his old club the Cooma Stallions.
Plus, he felt coaching could be an option for him down the track - although he still wanted to keep playing at some level for the time being.
He's also started a business called Strategic Wellbeing.
"There's opportunities both here in Australia and overseas in the Super League, but those decisions myself and the family have to make - whether or not it's something we want to pursue," Williams said.
"I'm lucky my body has held up pretty well over the years and I'm not moving on because I can't get out of bed and go to training any more.
"I don't want to say it's the end, but if there's opportunities we feel like we want to pursue as a family then we'll look to do that too."
Williams was thankful he'd been able to play 100 NRL games - with one of his best mates in Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker presenting him with his jersey for his milestone game.
He was also proud to have captained his beloved Green Machine - where he'd spent more than half his life since arriving at the club as a 14-year-old before progressing through the junior grades to the NRL - leading out the "Baby Raiders" against the Cronulla Sharks in the final home-and-away game of the 2020 season.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had rested a raft of senior players to get them fresh for the finals, with Williams given the honour of leading the team out.
"There's a couple of really good semi-final victory I've been a part of," Williams said.
"The two main personal highlights - one being captaining the club with the little Baby Raiders a few years ago, that was something I never thought I'd get the opportunity to do.
"I was so privileged to lead this club out onto the field.
"My good mate Jarrod Croker presenting my 100th jersey to me ... to get my jersey off him and someone I'd been with over 15-17 years it was very special."
NRL ROUND 15
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Reserves: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Enari Tuala, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Kurt Mann. Interchange: 14. Simi Sasagi, 15. Leo Thompson, 16. Mathew Croker, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Phoenix Crossland, 19. Tex Hoy, 20. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 21. Adam Clune, 22. Hymel Hunt.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
