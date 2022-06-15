Upgrading of a 2.6-kilometre stretch of the Kings Highway will start next week, creating delays for motorists travelling to and from the South Coast.
The section of the highway at Foxs Elbow Road in Larbert, about 20 minutes from Braidwood, will be modified to include a right-hand turning bay to make it safer for drivers turning off the high-speed section of the highway into the rural residential road. A feeder lane onto the highway will be built for drivers turning west.
Centre lines and road shoulders will also be widened to create more traffic separation.
A stop/slow traffic control, single lane closures and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during the hours of the roadworks and motorists have been advised to add around 10 minutes to their usual travel time as a result.
The $1.1 million upgrade, at the location of 11 crashes in the period from July 2013 to June 2018, is part of the NSW government's safer roads program.
Work on the intersection will start on Monday, June 20 and continue until Friday, August 19, with motorists to experience delays between 7am and 4pm Monday to Friday.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
