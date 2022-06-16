The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT government denies giving public housing tenants 48 hours to dispute relocation

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ten public housing tenants disputing relocation from their homes were on Tuesday told they had two days to prepare to appear in front of a Housing ACT panel, in a move lambasted by the ACT Council of Social Service.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.