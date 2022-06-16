This is so, so good. John Howard, Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison, they loved this program. They loved it so much they insisted on it. Poured money into it. This gave chaplains the opportunity to evangelise, perhaps even recruit. I'm looking forward to what the independent inquiry into the National School Chaplaincy program finds - but my guess is we will discover there is so much more we could do to support kids at school. And we may even find out how comfortable kids who identify as gay or trans or something else felt talking to a religious person.