While it's been known who the Prime Minister is for almost a month, the full make-up of the Senate is only now beginning to be confirmed.
Senator Jacqui Lambie's team is set to double in size, with Tammy Tyrrell winning a Tasmanian Senate seat following the distribution of preferences on Thursday.
This has unseated longtime Liberal senator Eric Abetz, with Ms Tyrrell claiming the state's sixth spot.
Ms Tyrrell ran on a platform of "people before politics", vowing to represent Tasmanians from all walks of life.
"I don't promise to be the best political operator in Canberra. If that's what you're after, there are other options on the Senate voting ticket," she wrote on her website.
Meanwhile, in the early education space, free kinder for four-year-olds is set to be expanded in Victoria under an early education overhaul.
Children in Victoria will have access to 30 hours of play-based learning across five days each week before the first year of school, under a significant change in tandem with NSW.
In NSW, preschool from Monday to Friday will be free for every four- or five-year-old from 2030. The premiers of both states say it will be "the greatest transformation of early education in a generation".
"Every child in Victoria and NSW will experience the benefits of a full year of play-based learning before their first year of school," they said.
Federally, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played down calls from state premiers for a 50-50 split on hospital funding ahead of Friday's first national cabinet meeting since the Labor Party formed government.
Mr Albanese said there was "nothing new" in the Premier's call.
"And there is nothing new in my response," he said.
"I look forward to working constructively with state premiers and chief ministers."
There may be one or two tense disagreements between the state and federal leaders tomorrow night.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
