Pauline Hanson has regained her seat after a close race between two of the most controversial figures in the Senate.
A drawn-out count for the final Queensland Senate seat ended as the Australian Electoral Commission declared the One Nation founder beat conservative LNP Senator Amanda Stoker on Friday.
Advertisement
Both have been vocal advocates for conservative causes with Ms Stoker speaking out against abortion and euthanasia, while Ms Hanson ran an anti-vaccine mandate campaign, and even refused a coronavirus jab herself.
Ironically, Senator Hanson spent election day in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.
The count came down to the wire with electoral commission staff still undertaking the painstaking process of distributing preferences almost four weeks after election day.
Ms Hanson won out against Legalise Cannabis Australia's Bernard Bradley, United Australia's Clive Palmer and Liberal Democrat and former Queensland premier Campbell Newman.
Senator Hanson joins James McGrath, Murray Watt, Matt Caravan, Anthony Chisholm and newly elected Greens Senator Penny Allman-Payne.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.