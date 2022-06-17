The Canberra Times
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chairs first national cabinet, extends hospital pandemic funding

Harley Dennett
Karen Barlow
By Harley Dennett, and Karen Barlow
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:18am, first published 1:30am
COVID pandemic funding for the state and territory health systems will be extended until December 30 this year, the national cabinet leaders meeting has decided.

