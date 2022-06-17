The Canberra Times
What happens if Donald Trump runs for President again?

By The Canberra Times
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
Donald Trump loyalists storm the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2020. Picture: Shutterstock

Inconceivable though it might seem given the damning evidence presented to the January 6 hearings this week, two-and-a-half years from now Donald Trump may be back in the Oval Office.

