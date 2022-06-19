The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Ministers Yvette Berry, Rebecca Vassarotti on why people are being moved in public housing program

By Yvette Berry, Rebecca Vassarotti
June 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Minister for Housing Yvette Berry (left) and Minister for Housing Services Rebecca Vassarotti.

Everyone deserves a good place to call home, and access to the security and opportunities that flow from that. Australia currently has a housing affordability crisis which is making this harder for many, and Canberra is not immune. Families on the lowest incomes are the ones struggling the most.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.