The new homes that are built will better match the people needing them, including more single people and larger families who need more bedrooms. The government is committed to providing an extra 400 public housing properties for families who need them. One thousand more properties will be renewed or replaced to ensure they are modern, safe, accessible homes that will last into the future. It's an expensive commitment - it will cost over $1 billion - but it's something that needs to be done, it's the right thing to do, so that more homes are available for more families.