New independent ACT Senator David Pocock has added his weight to efforts to end the long-running international legal case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, saying there is a "real need to resolve this with appropriate urgency".
In his first comments on the Assange case, the influential crossbencher has joined calls for an end to the more than decade old action against the 50-year-old Australian citizen. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel decided on Friday to allow his extradition to the US where he is wanted on 18 charges, including espionage and hacking.
It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated views, expressed in opposition, that "enough is enough" and that it was time for Assange to be returned to Australia.
Senator Pocock has told The Canberra Times he was mindful the Assange case is difficult, but it has been going on for too long.
"The new Albanese government obviously has to navigate appropriate diplomatic channels with our key allies in resolving Mr Assange's case among many other things," he said in a statement.
"But it's also the case that this matter has dragged on for more than a decade now and I think there is a real need to resolve this with appropriate urgency."
Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has gone further, calling for Mr Albanese to lobby the leaders of the US and the UK to stop the extradition of Julian Assange.
The Prime Minister is due to attend the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month, which US President Joe Biden will also attend.
Asked about Mr Assange's extradition, Mr Albanese told Nine newspapers that he stood by the comments he made in December that the Wikileaks founder had "paid a big price" already and that he did "not see what purpose is served by the ongoing pursuit of Mr Assange".
He also told a Labor caucus meeting in February last year that he didn't have sympathy for many of Mr Assange's actions, but "essentially I can't see what is served by keeping him incarcerated".
He is wanted by the US on 18 criminal matters including a spying charge relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables, which Washington alleges endangered lives.
Mr Assange's wife Stella says she will appeal the decision while he remains in Belmarsh prison in southeast England.
The Australian government continues to offer consular assistance.
"We will continue to convey our expectations that Mr Assange is entitled to due process, humane and fair treatment, access to proper medical care and access to his legal team," said a statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus late on Friday.
"The Australian government has been clear in our view that Mr Assange's case has dragged on for too long and that it should be brought to a close.
"We will continue to express this view to the governments of the United Kingdom and United States."
With AAP.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
