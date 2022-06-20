The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Julian Assange case calls for wisdom not justice

By The Canberra Times
June 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julian Assange is an Australian citizen, so our government is right to take a view on his fate. Picture: AAP

The case of Julian Assange is not clear. He - like most of us - is neither completely a saint nor completely a sinner. Not all hero nor all villain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.