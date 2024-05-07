The Canberra Times
Next interest rate move is likely to be up

By The Canberra Times
May 8 2024 - 5:30am
While millions of families finding it hard to keep up with their home loan payments will breathe a sigh of relief at the RBA's decision to keep the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35 per cent the bad news is the next move on rates could be up.

