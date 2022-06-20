The Canberra Times
Cate Campbell's backing of FINA's anti-trans policy makes me sick

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 20 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 7:30pm
Cate Campbell spoke in support of FINA's new gender bill, which prevents transwomen from competing if they transitioned after 12. Picture: Getty Images

Swimming's peak body is hiding behind "fairness" and disregarding science in the process to write anti-trans sentiment into policy.

