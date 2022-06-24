The Canberra Times
Twenty Minutes with the Devil a visually rich and wild ride

By Alanna Maclean
June 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Joanna Richards, Raoul Craemer and PJ Williams in Twenty Minutes With The Devil at The Street Theatre. Picture: Creswick Collective

Twenty Minutes with the Devil. By Luis Gomez Romero and Desmond Manderson. Directed by Carolyn Stacey. The Street Theatre. Until June 25. Bookings: www.thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

The Street's production of Twenty Minutes with the Devil has finally battled its way through COVID to reach the stage and it's as wild a ride as the title might suggest, although somewhat longer than 20 minutes.

