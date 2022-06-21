The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

World Rugby concussion protocols add new element to upcoming Test series

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:25am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World Rugby has cracked down on high contact in recent years. Picture: Keegan Carroll

New World Rugby concussion protocols have the potential to shape Australia's upcoming Test series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.