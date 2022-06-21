New World Rugby concussion protocols have the potential to shape Australia's upcoming Test series.
The policy will commence on July 1, the opening Test between Australia and England the following day to be among the first international matches played under the new rules.
Any player concussed during an elite match now faces the prospect of a mandated 12-day stand-down period. The existing policy allows players to return after seven days if they follow a return-to-play protocol.
That means a concussion will rule a player out of the subsequent Test during the series, placing a greater emphasis on depth in the respective squads.
The policy introduces a minimum 12-day stand-down for those who are concussed. A limited number of players who receive approval from an independent expert and have a clean concussion history will be permitted to return after seven days.
The change brings World Rugby into line with the AFL and England's Rugby Football League and has been backed by experts.
"Most people recover in about 12 days after a concussion and making that mandatory is a good idea," University of South Australia Emeritus Professor Bob Volk said. "It means most people are fully recovered from concussion (before they return).
"That's a good thing, but we should remember not all people completely recover in 12 days. Twenty per cent of concussions don't recover in 12 days, so it's important return to play is tailored to the individual rather than a blanket minimum."
The policy will also affect the ACT Brumbies, with Super Rugby to be governed by the new guidelines.
While some experts fear mandatory stand downs lead to athletes hiding concussions, Volk said this can be overcome.
"Players need to understand the long-term consequences," the neuroscientist said. "The only way to do that is through an education campaign.
"There needs to be no pressure for the player to think they have to play, no pressure from management or coaches saying they have to play and it's especially important for kids."
