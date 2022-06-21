In an alternate reality, Guy Porter is currently in camp on the Sunshine Coast preparing to make his Wallabies debut next weekend.
A Scots College graduate who starred for Sydney Uni in the Shute Shield, the versatile back was long touted as a potential Test player.
A move to the Brumbies looked set to lay the path to a gold jumper before COVID struck in 2020.
With former Sydney Uni coach Rob Taylor joining the Leicester Tigers as attack coach, an opportunity opened up for Porter to reunite with his former mentor.
The English-born talent has starred since his shift to the UK, a rapid rise culminating in an English Premiership grand final win on the weekend.
So instead of donning a gold jumper next weekend, Porter will travel to Australia looking to make his Test debut for England.
Former Brumbies backs coach Peter Hewat could see the potential early on and tipped the 25-year-old to thrive in the international arena.
"He's gone away and worked on his craft," Hewat said. "He'd be excited to come back to his own country and show his friends and family what sort of player he is.
"He does the basics really well. He's a good defender, he carries the ball well, he chases kicks well. Wherever you're playing, that's crucial, but over in England, there's more kicking, it's a more defensive game. That suits his style of play, he's doing it very well."
Porter's time in Canberra was brief, COVID combining with numerous factors to cut it short.
The back signed a one-year deal for the 2020 season and looked set to challenge for a place in the Super Rugby side.
But competition for spots was fierce, and Porter was stuck behind the likes of Tevita Kuridrani, Irae Simone and Len Ikitau. A Brumbies debut did not eventuate.
He did, however turn out for the Runners, the franchise's development team, on multiple occasions.
COVID hit soon after and the future of the sport in Australia was shaky.
Having spent the first seven years of his life in England and with an offer on the table from the Tigers, Porter took his opportunity.
Hewat feels professional careers are all about timing.
The stars did not align in Canberra, but everything has fallen into place for Porter in Leicester.
"He was a player that showed promise," Hewat said. "He had utility value, we played him at 12, 13, wing. Guy was only here for a year and he just didn't really get going.
"It was a star-studded backline to break into, with Simone, Kuridrani, Ikitau. It was the same back three that's there now, Andy Muirhead, Solomone Kata, Tom Wright, Tom Banks. He just didn't get an opportunity.
"Ports was always a guy who was a reliable style of player, we knew he was going to do a job and do it well. I'm not surprised he's gone over to the UK and thrived and I'm happy for him."
Porter will have the opportunity to learn from a host of rugby legends during the tour, with coach Eddie Jones steering the ship and veteran Owen Farrell tipped to line up at inside centre.
It's the position Porter has made his own at Leicester this season, however it's his versatility that adds to his appeal in a touring squad.
With the ability to play anywhere in the backline, Porter could be tasked to fill a number of gaps throughout the three-Test series that begins on July 2.
"Owen drives standards and he's been at that level for a long time," Hewat said. "It will only be good for Guy to learn off him.
"The way the game's going, if you've got players that can play multiple positions, it's always handy. With the injuries England seem to have got, I think Guy will be playing in the midfield somewhere."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
