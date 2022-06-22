Three men armed with "what appeared to be a handgun" allegedly broke into three homes in the Weston Creek area while the occupants were sleeping before stealing two cars.
Dean Ivan Welsh, 25, appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, charged with three counts of joint commission aggravated burglary, minor theft, taking a motor vehicle without consent and damaging property.
Police are still searching for the other two men believed to have carried out three burglaries in Weston and Duffy within two hours early on June 10.
ACT Policing alleges three men broke in while the homeowners were sleeping and stole credit cards, car keys, a Mercedes Benz vehicle, and a Volkswagen Golf.
CCTV footage also allegedly shows the men were in possession of "what appeared to be a handgun", the location of which is still unknown.
"The handgun had not been used by the men to threaten any of the occupants and no one was injured during the incidents," police said in a statement outside court.
Welsh, who had already been on bail charged with 15 offences including multiple allegations of fraud, did not apply to be released again.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said Welsh was to be given "no discretion for bail unless special circumstances are proven".
He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 14.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
