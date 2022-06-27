The Canberra Times
Dominican Sister, teacher and prioress: Lusby and her life well lived

By Theo Clark
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:17am, first published June 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Sister Elizabeth Lusby meets Pope John Paul II. Picture: Supplied

With the passing of Sister Elizabeth Lusby OP, Australia has lost a living link to the sacrifices of an heroic war-time generation and the Dominican Sisters have lost a great and good-humoured servant, whose long life spanned the old ways and new. Born in Kempsey in 1924, Elizabeth died in Sydney 97 years later - just pipping the family record held by her grandfather John Lusby Snr, who had been born the day Queen Victoria acceded the throne and died 96 years later, a minor celebrity in Sydney for his memories of early colonial life.

