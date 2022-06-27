But the final silence had come. Elizabeth died peacefully on the morning of April 30 - the old Feast of Catherine of Siena, a Dominican saint who once wrote that "nothing great is ever achieved without enduring". In the end, Elizabeth had been 75 years a Dominican. She never looked back with "rose coloured glasses" on the strictures of her early life as a nun. Indeed, many of the rules by which she lived seem impossibly harsh by modern standards. Yet, for so long in history, it was nuns who accepted living the impossible that also seemed to achieve the impossible. They carved out a space for female governance in a "man's world", and built hospital and school networks that continue to underpin the wellbeing of this and many other nations to the present day.