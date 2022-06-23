The Canberra Times
We need a federal parliament that truly reflects our nation

By Osmond Chiu
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
The new Albanese government has made giant steps in improving the diversity of Australia's parliament. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Australia has elected its most diverse parliament ever. Women now form 45 per cent of our Federal Parliament, up from 38 per cent and 4.8 per cent will be First Nations MPs, up from 3.1 per cent. The Prime Minister has a non-Anglo surname, we have an Asian Australian as our foreign minister and the first Muslim cabinet minister. These facts should be celebrated; however, we should also acknowledge there is still a lot more to do when it comes to diverse representation in Australia politics.

