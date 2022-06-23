We need a federal parliament that truly reflects our nation

A more culturally diverse parliament requires a change in thinking across all our political parties. We must not see repeats of what occurred in Fowler and Parramatta or the last round of Victorian Labor state preselections that failed to improve diversity. It also requires the Liberal Party to take it seriously as an issue and acknowledge that the culturally and linguistically diverse candidates it selects are almost all in unwinnable seats. It goes beyond the major parties, with criticisms that there was a lack of diversity among community independents supported by Climate 200.