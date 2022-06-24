This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
ACTU secretary Sally McManus made a fair point on Thursday, when she said Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe's fears of a wages-prices spiral after the minimum wage increase were unfounded. But the way she delivered the message - dismissing Lowe's comments as coming from "total boomer fantasyland" - was unnecessary, immature and insulting to the many thousands of baby boomers doing it tough right now. And it drowned out the substance of her commentary: "the workers' share of the overall economy is at the lowest level it has been since this has been measured, and that's back in the 1960s".
Before pressing on, a declaration of interest: The Echidna is a boomer. A late boomer, but a boomer nonetheless. To hear a Generation Xer in such an important position blithely dismiss and entire generation with the tired "boomer" epithet is disappointing. And coming from the head of the union movement, many of whose achievements were thanks to hefty campaigning by baby boomers, quite frankly galling.
Union boomers fought for maternity leave, gender equity, workplace safety, better conditions, penalty rates, fairer pay. They fought against apartheid and the Vietnam War. They fought to save Sydney's heritage. They fought against WorkChoices. These were real battles, not keyboard, #okboomer contests on Twitter.
Fanning intergenerational conflict - a largely media-driven invention - is not going to achieve positive change. It only serves to alienate one of the largest demographics in the country. With union membership falling from 40 to 14 per cent of the workforce since 1992, it's more important than ever for the ACTU to stay relevant. And McManus, of all people, would know union membership increases with age. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 23 per cent of employees aged between 55 and 59 were union members, rising to 25 per cent of employees aged between 60 and 64. That's a lot of boomers.
McManus did apologise in an afternoon tweet, saying she was trying to explain people were using the 1970s experience - when wage increases fuelled inflation - to scare people out of pay rises. She said she'd be more careful in future.
There's nothing new about generations blaming those who came before for the woes of the world, nor is bagging younger generations. We all remember that 60 Minutes interview with millionaire Tim Gurner, who said many Australian millennials would never own a home because they were spending $40 a day on smashed avocado on toast. His comment, taken a little out of context, went viral and inflamed the pointless millennial-boomer war.
It's past time we shelved the conflict and focused on finding solutions rather than reflexive name-calling.
PS: Fiona is out of action today. She dislocated her finger, not by heroically penning a cartoon but by drying her dog with a towel. Pete Broelman has stepped into the breach.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
