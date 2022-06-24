"'Grow up' is the right phrase. I'm a lifelong Greens voter, republican, and new-flag-desirer, but even I can recognise that Adam Bandt was appallingly juvenile. Rightly or wrongly, people say that they, or their ancestors, "fought and died for/under that flag", and that is a strongly held belief. If we are ever to change the flag we need to bring those people along with us. We need to show respect for the current flag for the sake of those with that emotional attachment to it, while explaining why a new one is needed. In one act of stupidity Bandt has lost all credibility to have a leading role in that conversation." - Jason

