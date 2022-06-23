The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Andrew Leigh's freed up charities to speak their mind. About time

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New assistant minister Andrew Leigh has removed the gag preventing charities and not-for-profits from speaking out on public policy issues. Picture: James Croucher

There were good people in the Coalition government, I am confident. Especially those who stood up for their beliefs in public - Bridget Archer among them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.