And what organisation should come into Senator Henderson's sights? The Parenthood, part of a network fighting for changes to childcare and preschools. That work did not go down too well with Sarah Henderson, the shadowy minister for hectoring activists (yet now not even a shadow minister). OK, that wasn't her actual gig, but that's certainly what she did when her team was still in power. She wrote a 26-page letter to Australia's charities and not-for-profits commissioner, Gary Johns, which said the group should be disqualified from charitable status for a breach of the Charities Act. She claimed The Parenthood was touting for Labor. And poor old Georgie Dent, The Parenthood's executive director, had to deal with this entire waste of the organisation's meagre resources, while at the same time assisting the NSW Treasurer, most assuredly a Liberal, with developing plans for free universal preschool.

