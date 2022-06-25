The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Standing down of Canberra Institute of Technology's Leanne Cover only the start

By The Sunday Canberra Times
June 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Institute of Technology chief executive Leanne Cover. Picture: Supplied

It's now well over two weeks since we waded into the Canberra Institute of Technology's $8.5 million contracts saga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.