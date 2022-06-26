The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Katy Gallagher signals Thodey report will be on government's public service reform agenda

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
June 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher held her first meeting with the inaugural Secretary for Public Service Reform Dr Gordon de Brouwer on Friday. Picture: James Croucher

The tempo of reform in Canberra is speeding up with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher wasting no time meeting her new secretary for public sector reform, Dr Gordon de Brouwer, on Friday before his appointment begins next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.