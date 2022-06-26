The tempo of reform in Canberra is speeding up with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher wasting no time meeting her new secretary for public sector reform, Dr Gordon de Brouwer, on Friday before his appointment begins next month.
Both carried a copy of the 2019 independent review of the APS, also known as the Thodey review, that de Brouwer and new Prime Minister's department secretary Glyn Davis helped author.
All Senator Gallagher will say at this point is that de Brouwer "will lead and implement a wide range of public sector reforms to support the government's commitment to building a stronger public service that delivers better outcomes for the community, acts as a model employer and contributes to building a fairer and more inclusive Australia".
After nearly three years of hiatus, the Thodey recommendations deserved a second chance urged one of the public service's most respected recent figures, Frances Adamson, the former secretary of the Foreign Affairs and Trade department. The extensive work by Thodey's panel of experts preparing an agenda for reform was handed to the secretaries board, but the previous Morrison government made clear it wasn't interested.
"Along with my peers, I was strongly committed to its implementation," Ms Adamson told an Institute of Public Administration, Australia event on Thursday.
"Sometimes, we can be motivated to draw afresh on earlier good advice because we have come to appreciate just how wise it was. This is such an occasion."
Ms Adamson, now the Governor of South Australia, returned to Canberra to deliver a new annual oration that also bears her name, hosted by IPAA to mark United Nations Public Service Day, with four encouragements and one entreaty for officials.
Her first encouragement was to implement the Thodey review, which she said was produced in a "strikingly inclusive and collaborative way".
Her second was reflect on the bigger picture and what the developments and trends of current times require of a public service that may be different from what shaped the public service in the past.
"This is a time for steadiness, for listening and consultation, close collaboration, and a renewed appreciation of and respect for expertise in policy development - whether on the economy, climate change, China or homelessness," she said.
"A time to grow that expertise in a purposeful way through recruiting and development and to share it widely. And, certainly, time for frank, fearless, well-informed, creative and constructive advice, whether that be in your submissions to ministers or ... in considered, authoritative public remarks."
Her third was to foster a genuine sense of belonging, beyond typical ways to considering diversity and inclusion. Acknowledging that there have been recent steps backward in attracting and retaining diverse talent, she observed that Parliament House was heading in a direction where it could overtake the public service on diversity and culture.
"Full implementation of the Jenkins Review over the next two years would go a long way towards creating a culture of belonging on the Hill," she said.
"Public services across the country would be well advised to take heed of what is under way there and redouble their own efforts to meet the reasonable expectations of Australians when it comes to conduct and culture."
Her final encouragement was to continue work building collaboration and cooperation between all levels of government as "genuine partners".
Ms Adamson made her "entreaty" that public servants prioritise integrity in the short, medium and long-term as a lever for shifting for community attitudes and trust in government.
"Acting with integrity is how the service maintains the confidence and trust of the public ... On the flip side, we need look no further than the fierce spotlight that social media, citizen-led blogs and traditional media place on real or perceived transgressions within our institutions," she said.
"The public have a strong voice and an outlet for its expression."
Ministers also attached high importance to integrity within the public service, she said, and it maintained their trust by not being political activists, not obstructive and not leaking.
"It's a two-way street, and there will be times when the service needs the courage to defend its governance."
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
