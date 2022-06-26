The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Anthony Albanese's crossbench parliamentary staff cuts defy voters' will

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
June 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese's decision to cut crossbench staff defies belief. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's "enhanced luminescence".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.