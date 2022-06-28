Canberra has outpaced the rest of the nation in population growth according to latest census data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The ACT's population has grown 14.4 per cent to 454,499 people since the last census count in 2016, with the bush capital adding 57,102 people in five years.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on social media it was "Quite a shift from the previous 'estimated' residential population of 432,000".
"We've increased from 1.68 per cent of the national population to 1.76 per cent," he tweeted
He said this would have an impact on the ACT's share of national funding arrangements including the distribution of GST.
"While the ACT government anticipated our population figures to be higher, the significant increase will require further work with the Australian Bureau of Statistics given the significant implications that is has on funding distributions," he said.
"The ACT government has already begun work collaboratively with the new Ffederal Labor government to ensure that ACT gets our fair share."
State and territory population breakdowns follow on from earlier revelations by the ABS that the nation's total population had doubled over the last half a century, with the current tally sitting at 25.8 million.
Almost 80 per cent of the population live in the eastern states and territories excluding Tasmania.
ABS senior officer Teresa Dickinson said the country is facing a generational shift, with younger generations taking over as the major population cohort within the country.
"While Australia is an aging country," she said.
"The 2021 census has seen the number of millennials, those born from 1981 to 1996 catch up to the baby boomers."
