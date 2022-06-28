ACT census figures at a glance: How Canberra has changed

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has published its latest census data, giving Canberrans a snapshot of how the ACT has changed over the past five years.
There are many more of us - up to about 21,000 more residents than the previous estimates.
Our median age is effectively unchanged, at 35. That's a bit younger than the median Australian, at 38.
While we're still far more likely to speak English at home, it's a little less so now.
We are continuing the trend to be more godless, too. There are more Canberrans who identify as having no religious affiliation (44.2 per cent) than the main affiliation of Christianity, at 38.1 per cent. "No religion" rose from 36.8 per cent in 2016, while Christianity dropped from 45.4 per cent.
Households are getting smaller, and we're a little bit more likely to be a homeowner, or at least have a mortgage. We're also earning a bit more.
Here are some of the key facts and figures about Canberra from the 2021 census. We'll have much more for you in coming days, explaining how the city has changed, how it compares with the rest of the country and what it means for the nation's capital.
