The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Census 2021: ACT population undercount could cost territory 'hundreds of millions of dollars'

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the territory could have been short-changed hundreds of millions of dollars because of an undercount of its population. Picture: Keegan Carroll

A 20,000-person undercount of the ACT's population could mean the territory has been short-changed hundreds of millions of dollars in federal payments, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.