The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

They call him Mr Repacholi now: The new member for the Hunter is in the House

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor member for Hunter Dan Repacholi. Picture Elesa Kurtz

The new federal Labor member for Hunter Dan Repacholi has declared he is in the House to be a "big voice for the Hunter" and said his position on coal does not put him at odds with the rest of the ALP.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.