Canberrans may rejoice as one meteorologist says Wednesday "is the last of the cold mornings".
Early risers would have felt particularly peeved on Tuesday morning, with a record month low of -4.6C and an apparent temperature of -8.9C at 5.30am.
However, meteorologist Karl Lijnders said the cold mornings should be over for the next few weeks or longer.
"[Wednesday] morning is the last of the cold mornings," he said.
"[There is] some chance we see temperatures towards zero this weekend but we could be saved by cloud and higher humidity with easterly winds."
Mr Lijnders said warmer waters surrounding Australia suggest nicer temperatures are forecast for the rest of winter.
"With the warmer waters surrounding Australia, this could see August turn wetter, with more cloud cover and rainfall about [leading] to nature's blanket protecting us from long duration cold snaps and frosty periods," he said.
"But with all things weather, time will tell."
Mr Lijnders said while June may have felt colder than usual for some Canberrans, overall winter in 2022 should be fairly average.
"What will happen in the weeks ahead [are] warmer nights with rain that offsets the cold nights, meaning we walk away with a normal, average, seasonal winter," he said.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
