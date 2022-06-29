Canberra has recorded the fifth-highest daily case increase in COVID numbers reported during the pandemic, and the highest since the peak of Omicron in January.
Hospitalisations also remain above 100. There were 116 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Tuesday 8pm. This is five fewer than Monday.
Of those, only one patient is in the ICU and being ventilated.
The ACT recorded 1458 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Tuesday. That's the most in a day since January 19 when they reached 1467. The ACT's record is 1860 the day before.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll remains at 78.
With a cancer clinic closed following a COVID-19 outbreak, the ACT has been warned to brace for another wave in infections.
On Tuesday, Canberra Hospital Cancer Centre clinic Paul Craft said while there was a "significant outbreak" at the clinic they have not had any new cases for four days.
"No one's got very ill from it fortunately so we haven't had to transfer patients to the COVID ward," he said.
The ward has been closed until all patients recover, meaning others in need of cancer treatment are in other parts of the hospital.
People who have had a COVID-19 booster shot are far less likely to die or be hospitalised with the Omicron variant.
An Australian-first study on the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines has found a third COVID jab provides two thirds more protection from death or hospitalisation from Omicron.
The National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance found having a booster provided 65 per cent better protection against hospitalisation and death from Omicron, compared with someone who had two doses.
People aged over 70 saw significant benefits - the study finding for every 192 people over 70 who was boosted, at least one hospitalisation or death had been prevented.
-With AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
