"Why was there nothing in the census about LGBTQI people? It's yet another example of us being excluded. I'm not part of it through choice (I don't have a problem if you are). I was born intersex and wrongly modified to be a boy when I was born. The rest of me was always a girl. It took me 54 years to finally discover the truth. As far as I know there are no statistics (apart from one in 60 babies are born with an intersex variation) which measure the LBGTQI percentages in the community when, in my opinion it's more relevant than religion if our country is to become more inclusive." - Stephanie