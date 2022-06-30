This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The words "failure" and "defence procurement" keep coming back to haunt us. Yesterday, it was Defence Minister Richard Marles having a swipe at the previous government for its mishandling of submarine procurement. "The former government's handling of national security, specifically defence procurement and specifically the procurement of submarines was one of the worst failures in defence procurement that we have seen in our history," he told Radio National.
Hang on, though. Stories about defence procurement failures have been on high rotation down through the decades - and they've routinely passed problems from one government to the next. There was the FFG 01-04 frigate program initiated by the Whitlam government and inherited by the Fraser administration. Concerned about low local productivity and industrial unrest, a contract was signed to build the first two frigates at a shipyard in Seattle. By the time all frigates were delivered, there were cost overruns and expensive retrofits.
The Super Seasprites debacle was a doozy. In 1997, the Howard government ordered 11 upgraded Super Seasprites from US company Kaman for the Royal Australian Navy. About 40 deficiencies were identified with the chopper, most notably its inability to operate in low light or bad weather - not too useful when you're hunting subs out over the open ocean.
Last year, the Morrison government announced it would retire the entire fleet of trouble-plagued MRH-90 Taipan helicopters 16 years ahead of schedule. The MRH-90 was ordered by the Howard government to replace the Blackhawk helicopter. It was plagued by maintenance issues. The problem was inherited by the Rudd-Gillard, Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison governments. The Morrison government said enough is enough and scrapped the fleet. We're going back to the Blackhawk.
Then, of course, there was the Collins class submarine. It's the troubled boat that has led us to where we are today - in the middle of a capability gap because our new nuclear submarines are unlikely to be delivered until 2040.
Defence procurement is a complex business. It's not like whipping down to Bunnings to pick up an orbital sander. Technology always seems to creep ahead of the kit you're intending to buy. Order the ship or plane one year and the next there's a whizzbang new combat system that renders your original order obsolete. So costly and sometimes disastrous redesigns are needed. Delivery times blow out, budgets go kaboom!
Politics comes into play, too. How much economic benefit will a multibillion dollar contract be to Australia? Are there more pressing needs around, like social housing for instance? At the end of the day, the primary responsibility of any government - blue, red, green, teal - is the security of the nation. Girt by sea as we are, maritime defence is fundamental to our security. So it's important we get it right.
Marles rightly criticises the former government for its mishandling of the submarine contract with France. (The French president's scathing characterisation of Morrison as a liar probably helped dislodge the former PM.) But he should also be mindful these complex and expensive defence contracts often outlive governments and avoiding procurement headaches is pretty well impossible.
The blame game will only work for so long. Labor is sticking with the AUKUS arrangement, which comes with a fleet of nuclear-powered (not armed) subs some time in the future. So it needs to act like a government and get on with the job. We know the other mob messed up. Just make sure you don't too.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
