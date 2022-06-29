The Canberra Times
ACT Audit office wants greater transparency around health, water supply and other services when the ACT grows its border

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
How the 5000-home Parkwood development, to the north, is proposed to span the border into NSW in 2032. Picture: Supplied

The ACT Audit office has delivered a stinging rebuke to the government over its handling of proposed cross-border expansion plans, criticising the "lack of public and community reporting" on the delivery of services for the Parkwood development.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

