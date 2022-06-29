The Canberra Times
Mick Gentleman uses call in powers to approve YWCA supported accommodation redevelopment in Ainslie

By Miriam Webber
Updated June 29 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
The YWCA's Ainslie site and, inset, the design of the supported accommodation. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, YWCA

ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman has used call-in powers to approve a community organisation's second attempt to build housing for vulnerable women at an Ainslie site.

