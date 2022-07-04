The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Public Sector Informant: Canberra could learn from the French about political transitions, managing ministers, using former PMs

By Mark Thomas
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon in Paris last week. Picture: AAP

Now that the French are pretending to forgive us, we might copy a few aspects of their political system. The bits worthy of emulation do not include the rate of voting abstention, which exceeded half the electorate in the first round of the June parliamentary elections. Nor would it be the ridiculously over-blown powers accorded to the president. That authoritarian version of elective dictatorship should be ruled out in our referendum on the Republic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.