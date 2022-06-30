The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Public Sector Informant: When APS departments merge, culture matters

By Stephen Bartos
Updated July 4 2022 - 10:21am, first published June 30 2022 - 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

For some public servants July 1 brought not only a new financial year but a whole new department in which to work. The incoming government has implemented machinery of government or MOG changes, given legal effect in the administrative arrangements order of June 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.