If there is no separately identified budget for the function, there may still be a record of how much has been spent on staff and other payments working in that area. However, depending on where you are in the financial year, this is not always a good guide to the total budget required. Departments are notoriously conservative, postponing spending until the end of the year in case of unexpected events. This often leads to budgets being underspent - a story for another time - and means a pro-rata allocation based on a part year spend may be misleading. In other cases, large lumpy payments at different times affect the budget numbers.