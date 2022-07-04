The Canberra Times
Lithuania ambassador Darius Degutis on nation's relationship with Russia

By David Horton
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:14am, first published 2:00am
Lithuanian ambassador to Australia Darius Degutis, right, and the author. Picture: Supplied.

Some moments only happen in Canberra. Like when you drop over to say hello to your next-door neighbours, and they invite you to send fighter jets to their country.

