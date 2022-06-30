A Canberra dad's "feeling" he should answer a phone call was rewarded with news he has won $60 million.
The man had the only division one winning entry in Thursday's Powerball draw and comes away with a $60,701,558.85 prize
Lottery officials said the man told him he planned to retire immediately to spend more time with his young family, and had been dreaming of that call forever.
He reportedly told them had had answered the call on the first ring because he had a "feeling" it was lottery officials.
"Are you serious!?" he told officials who informed him of the win.
"I'm laughing. I'm lost for words. I'm pacing around. I can't believe it.
"I'm going to have a heart attack.
"You know what? I had a feeling it was The Lott calling me! I thought, 'They're going to call me at 8.30pm tonight'. Wow! Wow! Wow!"
The man said he used the same numbers, inspired by his family, each time,
"I have children and a very large family. They're going to be looked after. I can't believe it. Oh my god!" he reportedly said.
The also joked his family might take some convincing of his good fortune so asked lottery officials to be on standby should he need them to confirm the windfall.
"It's been a tough year. This is life-changing.
"I'm going to pay off some bills and enjoy living debt-free. I'm going to take a long-overdue holiday with my family.
"I can't believe it. I'm shaking!"
