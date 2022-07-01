The Canberra Times
Murray Watt announces National Resilience and Recovery Agency shakeup, Shane Stone to depart

By Karen Barlow
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:55am
Shane Stone is the former co-ordinator general of the National Recovery & Resilience Agency. Picture: NRRA

The Albanese government has announced a major shake up of the National Resilience and Recovery Agency, with the natural disaster body to merge with Emergency Management Australia and the controversial head, Shane Stone, to leave his role at the end of next month.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

