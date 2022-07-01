It may have only taken seconds of planning, but one spur-of-the-moment portrait by Wayne Quilliam has won this year's National Photographic Portrait Prize.
The portrait of Indigenous man Eric Yunkaporta from Aurukun, titled Silent Strength, was described as nothing short of exceptional by this year's judges, all who admired the richness in its colours.
Advertisement
However, it was humble beginnings for the award-winning portrait, with Quilliam capturing it at the Laura Quinkan Dance Festival in far north Queensland - an event he has photographed for many years.
"I've photographed Eric's grandfather and uncles and aunties for such a long time that when I saw him on the side of the Bora ground, I had a yarn and we realised who each other were," the First Nations photographer said.
"And I just took these quick couple of photographs. It wasn't structured, it wasn't really a portrait. It was capturing his essence of a strong young, Indigenous man sharing culture. So that was the process of how we got to it but since then, it's evolved."
It's an evolution that not only brought the portrait to the National Portrait Gallery, where on Friday it was announced as the winner of this year's portrait prize, but it also saw Yunkaporta feature in Connection, the new digital experience at the National Museum of Australia, for which Quilliam was a curator for.
Having already captured this portrait of Yunkaporta and others in the Aurukun community, Quilliam asked if he could return for the National Museum of Australia project as well.
"[And now this portrait] is the winner of this prestigious award and it feels like the circle is complete, it feels like it's folded back onto itself. And now it's for everybody to enjoy," Quilliam said.
"It's an incredible feeling of gratitude and it's so emotive because this is not my award. This is Eric and his community, and all of our people's award. And I feel grateful that people can feel and sense this image because it's far more than just a simple photograph."
MUST READS:
This year's National Photographic Portrait Prize saw almost 2500 entries whittled down to just 50 finalists, and of course, one winner, by the judging panel - press photographer Nick Moir, and the National Portrait Gallery's director of collection and exhibitions Sandra Bruce, and associate curator Rebecca Ray.
Quilliam wins $50,000 in prizes including $30,000 cash from the National Portrait Gallery and $20,000 worth of Canon equipment.
The Melbourne-based photographer has already decided to donate the Cannon equipment to regional communities so they can document their culture.
"It's not for me to keep, this for me to use as a legacy piece," he said.
Advertisement
"This is now to take this back out to community, teach not only young ones but also maybe the elders - the elders love taking a photo, especially the grannies.
"So we're going to take it out there, we're going to provide them with the equipment, we're going to provide them with how to use the equipment, and maybe one day someone will come up and grab a portrait or an artwork that will reflect what we see [in the portrait prize]."
Friday also saw judge Sandra Bruce announce a portrait by New South Wales-born, New York-based photographer Adam Ferguson as the winner of the Highly Commended prize. His portrait was of Guatemalan migrant Carlos Soyos and his eight-year-old son Enderson, taken at the migrant shelter on the Mexican/United States border.
The National Photographic Portrait Prize is at the National Portrait Gallery until October 9. For tickets go to portrait.gov.au.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.