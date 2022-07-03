The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Ukraine war shows us the way military force is being used has changed

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on June 29 to attend the VI Caspian Summit. Picture: Getty Images

Last week, for the first time since the invasion began, Vladimir Putin felt confident enough to leave Moscow to visit his tributary states in Central Asia. The Russian dictator looked relaxed and sounded cocksure.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.