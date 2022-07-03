It's war: but war transformed. At the front the fighting is bitter, intense, and existential. A few miles behind the front, however, normal life continues until a missile suddenly descends without warning to destroy a shopping centre; a car travelling down a road; a block of flats. Putin holds the winning hand. His very madness and unpredictability means he can't be treated as a rational player and because he holds the joker in the pack, the nuclear card, he can't be beaten. While he's had to up the ante more than he wanted, Putin has demonstrated he's not bluffing. His plan is to continue fighting until he wins, letting artillery do what his soldiers can't - until Ukraine's losses are so great, so unbearable, and with no way out, that the democracy eventually sues for peace.

