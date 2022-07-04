The number of Canberrans with COVID-19, including in the territory's hospitals, remains high.
There were 136 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Sunday 8pm.
Of those, two patients are in the ICU but none on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 1134 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Sunday.
Of the new cases, 555 were recorded by PCR tests and 579 by rapid antigens.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll still stands at 80.
The number of known active cases in the ACT is still rising. The latest figures reported 7488 ongoing cases in Canberra, a nw record. The known active case figure has been steadily rising in Canberra for almost three weeks.
Meanwhile, the ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has urged the federal government to address bed block issues crippling Canberra's hospitals.
Mr Barr said the "number-one issue" spoken about at national cabinet last month was bed block.
He said the federal government would need to help states and territories ease pressure on the public health system.
Severe adverse reactions to flu vaccines are sometimes over-diagnosed to anaphylaxis by physicians erring on the side of caution, a brief study published in the Medical Journal of Australia found.
A Melbourne aged care home where 45 people died from COVID-19 has been charged by the workplace safety watchdog.
WorkSafe Victoria on Monday announced it charged St Basil's Homes for the Aged In Victoria with nine breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, including for allegedly failing to teach staff how to use PPE.
Ninety-four residents and the same number of staff tested positive for COVID-19, with 45 people subsequently dying from complications from the virus.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
